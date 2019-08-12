Another month, another Telegram update to make it a messaging app worth having. As with past, recent updates, there isn’t anything major with this one but it’s several interesting smaller ones which all adds up to make this messaging app way better than its competitors in the market. This time around, you get new features like silent messages so you won’t disturb recipients, slow mode for those groups that are going too fast, admin titles to personalize your groups, and other smaller features.

If you have a message that needs to be sent right at that moment but you don’t want to disturb your recipient or recipients, you can now send a silent message. They will still receive a notification but there will be no sound alerts even if their phone isn’t on silent or do not disturb mode. All you have to do is hold the Send button and then tap on the “send without sound” button and it will do as its name says.

If you belong to a Telegram group that’s pretty active but can sometimes be hard to follow, admins now have the option to turn on a Slow Mode switch in the Group Permissions section. You can choose the interval which will determine how long you can send another message. The options are 30 seconds, 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, and one hour. This way, the conversations can become a bit more orderly and you’ll have time to absorb each message.

You can also now personalize admin titles in your Telegram group so people can know the different roles of each of the admins in the group. It can be formal if you prefer or as wacky as Queen Bee, Meme Lord, Bouncer, or whatever name you prefer. If you’re sending videos in the message, including videos from YouTube, you can now indicate a timestamp in the video caption to highlight which part of the video you’re referring to or you want them to particularly see.

There are other smaller features in the update like animated emojis to go with your animated stickers, application of Android’s new attachment menu, accent colors for night mode (iOS only for now), and a comments widget. Update your Telegram app to the latest version to enjoy all of these new things.