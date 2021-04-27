Telegram users always look forward to feature drops and this month’s latest update is no different. They’re bringing version 2 of the support for Payments so merchants will find it easier to accept payments on their accounts. Groups and channels can also now schedule Voice Chats so members can prepare ahead of time. There are also two new web versions available on desktop and mobile. Plus there are a lot of other things like Mini Profiles for Voice Chats, Direct Download for Android, pinch to zoom on photos and videos, and new Android animations.

Previously, Telegram already supported payments but it was only through bots. Now Payment 2.0 will allow merchants to natively accept credit card payments through third-party providers like Stripe. Buyers can even give a tip directly to the merchant and payments can be made through the app and desktop through chat. There are no added fees as Telegram doesn’t take commissions or store payment information.

Voice chats are becoming the “in” thing right now on social media and messaging platforms. On Telegram, groups and channels can do Voice Chats with their followers and now admins will be able to schedule them in advance. Instead of creating the chat right away, you will now be able to set the specific date and time so everyone can prepare. You’ll see a countdown for the scheduled chat at the top and you can also opt to receive a notification once it starts.

If you want to find out more about the person you’re chatting with, there are now Mini Profiles for Voice Chats so you don’t have to leave the chat window. There are also two new fully-featured web apps for Telegram to add to the original one launched back in 2014. They have things like animated stickers, dark mode, chat folders, and other features that you enjoy on the mobile app. You don’t have to install anything and they are standalone.

Other new features for this latest update include an improved video player that will make it easier for you to scrub through the video, pinch to zoom on photos and videos from the chat window itself, and new Android animations. Oh, and you can also now directly download Telegram for Android from their website telegram.org.