Telegram may not be as popular as LINE or Messenger, but it does have its loyal users, and they are steadily adding new features and tools that are unique, and sometimes eventually copied. For the latest update to the messaging app, version 4.3, you now get a better way of seeing replies to you specifically as well as a better way of looking for the stickers that you normally use. There are also a lot of small, minor new features that when added up may mean a lot for regular users.

When you’re involved in a lot of group chats, chances are, you might miss some messages that are directly addressed to you. Now you will see an @ badge in the chats list which means you have unread messages that mention you. Just go into the chat and tap the @ button on the lower right. Once you’ve read all the relevant messages, then the badge will disappear. Meanwhile, the Invite Contacts section has a slight addition. Those contacts who have many of their friends already on Telegram will be at the top of the list.

When it comes to stickers, there are thousands of them that you can choose from and more are added every day. So it gets a bit hard to keep track of all of your favorite ones. But now, if you have five or more sticker sets installed on the app, you can now mark stickers as favorites. You will see them at the top of the sticker panel, specifically in the star section. Groups with 100 members and above can now choose an official sticker set that can be used by all members.

The other, minor new things in this version include support for Twitch videos, signal strength indicator for when you’re on calls, long tap to select multiple contacts when forwarding a message, viewing where a Shared Media was originally posted, and faster synchronization of chats. Update your Telegram app to enjoy all of these new things.

SOURCE: Telegram