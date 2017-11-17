If you’re still not using Telegram, you might be missing out on some pretty nifty features that other messaging apps currently don’t have. The latest update, version 4.5, brings several things you’ll find useful. Uploading multiple photos or videos will now be saved in an album. You can also save messages that are important and you’ll probably need for reference later on. The search algorithm for the app has also been improved so you’ll find it easier to, well, find things within the app.

When you need to send several photos and videos through Telegram, they will now be grouped into an album. You can include 10 images and videos and they will be shown as thumbnails in the chat. You can control the order in which they are sent and seen and each will have a sequence number. When you’re viewing a photo in that album, the others will be shown as thumbnails in the lower part of the screen. You will also receive just one notification for that album, instead of previously when you received one for each photo or video.

If you have a lot of ongoing conversations on Telegram and if they’re especially long conversations, some important messages may be lost in those threads. Now you can save important messages and they will be stored on your personal cloud. Saved messages can be found at the top of the list in the sharing and forwarding menu. And if you click on the “Go to” button, it will take you to the original place of the message, in case you need context for the conversation.

The global search algorithm of the app has also been improved so you can find channels, groups, and bots easily. For the channels, admins can also pin messages now if there’s something you want your subscribers to remember. Update to version 4.5 to enjoy these new features.

SOURCE: Telegram