Who needs 10,000 members in just one group? Well apparently Telegram believes that there are supergroups out there who want that many members in their community. That is why in the latest version of the app, version 4.1, they are increasing the maximum number of members to 10,000. And with that great number of people in one group, you will need a lot of help in terms of management tools, which conveniently, also comes with this version of Telegram.

Aside from the fact that admins can easily search for the members in the channel, there are a lot of power management tools available now. First and foremost, those members that you think will be able to help you manage the supergroup, can now be granted specific sets of privileges. You can choose what they can do, like add members, manage messages, add new admins, block members, etc.

And speaking of blocking, you now have the option to just do partial banning, if the offender didn’t cause any major incidents. You can temporarily put them on read-only mode or ban them from sending stickers or media, etc for just a certain period of time or a sort of Telegram time-put. You can also now program bots to serve as admins in case you can’t handle all the member action at certain times.

You can also now check which Admin did which action, for those times when you can’t keep track of what everyone else is doing. The update also brings you Android Pay support for bot payments, as well as improved media selection. The update is now rolling out to users, so check the Google Play page if you’ve received it already.

SOURCE: Telegram