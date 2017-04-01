Almost every messaging app in the market now has to have voice calling features in order to compete with the players who have already offered this as a freebie. Telegram is no exception as they have now announced they are rolling out this feature in Western Europe. They also promise that it’s easy to use, your calls remain secure, quality is super fast and super clear, and it even uses AI-powered technology to adjust to your signal and calling situation.

One of the things that people enjoy about Telegram is their end-to-end encryption when it comes to Secret Chats. They have also applied this to voice calls, but the key verification UI had to be something simpler. Now you only have to compare four emojis with the person you’re on the call with and if it matches, then you know your call is 100% secure. The calls are also “super fast” as they use peer-to-peer connection when available and then switch to the closest servers which are part of the app’s infrastructure all over the world.

You also have a neural network that will learn more about your call parameters, but not the content of your calls. This AI-powered tech optimizes information like network speed, ping times, packet loss percentage, etc, so that it will improve the quality of your calls in the future. You can also control who can or can’t call you by adding names to the Never Allow or Always Allow database. You can also switch off voice calls altogether if you’re busy or something.

The update also gives you direct control over the quality of videos you share by adjusting the degree of compression. You can even preview how your recipient will see it before you send the video. Update Telegram to version 3.18 to start enjoying your voice calls and all the other improvements.

SOURCE: Telegram