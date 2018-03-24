Despite its problems with the Russian government, Telegram remains a favorite among users who want to have a more secure messaging experience. The app announced that they have reached 200 million active monthly users and while it’s a far cry from the billions of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, it’s still a pretty significant number. They are celebrating with an update (as they always do) and this time they’re bringing search for sticker sets and the ability to upload multiple media.

Aside from the end-to-end encryption, one of the things that people love about Telegram are their stickers. Now it’s much easier to search for the stickers that you need at the moment you need them. When you type an emoji, it will suggest stickers from sets you’ve downloaded and also those from similar and popular sets. You also now have a search section in your sticker panel so you can find it easier to add stickers to your conversations.

You can also now send multiple shots from the in-app camera. When taking a photo, just tap on the + button so you can take and send multiple shots to whoever you want to send them to. It may be numerous selfies to capture your best side or shots of the beautiful scenery you’re currently looking at. The update also brings battery optimization for the app so you can use your device longer.

Telegram also reiterates their commitment to their users’ security and privacy. They still maintain their no-deals policy with marketers, data miners, and government agencies, despite the Russian government pressuring them to give up their encryption keys.

SOURCE: Telegram (1) (2)