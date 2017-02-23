It may not be as popular as WhatsApp or Viber but Telegram has its own loyal group of users who appreciate all the customizable features of the messaging app, as well as its open and free platform. In fact, there are a lot of people who like using it simply because of its stickers and bots. Now they are bringing themes to their Android app, both the standard ones that they’re offering, as well as the customizable ones.

Sometimes we really don’t like the way that the apps we regularly use look like and we want to add some personal touches. You can either use the themes that the app offers or you can create your own themes as well. You can do both with the new Telegram update. First and foremost, you now have a Dark Theme which is more often easier on the eyes and will avoid blinding other people when you’re using it in a dark place.

The more important one probably is that the update comes with a theme editor. You can create your own customizable colors, backgrounds and other elements according to your preferences or even mood for that day. And if you think your theme is good enough for other people, you can share it with others too and if they like it, they can apply the theme to their app.

This new custom themes feature is only available for Android users for now but it will soon be available for other platforms as well. You can update your Telegram app to enjoy creating and changing your themes.

