Even though Telegram is known for being one of the best (if not the most popular) messaging apps, one thing was missing from it: video calls. For all its bells and whistles, you could only chat with your contacts there but as we all know by now, video calls are the best way to get in touch with loved ones during this pandemic. And so finally, they are making available “fast and secure” video calls to celebrate their 7th anniversary. It’s still in the alpha phase but at least all users can try this early version for now.

Even though this is still in the alpha version, all users that have updated to the latest version of the app will be able to try it out. You can start a video call by going to your contact’s profile page. While you’re already in the middle of your call, you can still switch the video on and off and just go with video calls if your internet is not that stable or if you’re saving up on your data. It also supports picture-in-picture mode so you can still read and reply to your other chats while doing the video call.

For now, only one-on-one video calls are available but they said they are working on launching group video calls over the next few months. But currently, all video calls are of course protected by end-to-end encryption. One way to check is to compare the four emojis that will be shown on your screen and on the chat partner’s screen and if they match, this means your call is “100% secured by time-tested encryption”.

The update also includes more animated emojis as part of their 7th anniversary celebration as well. You get some new smiley emojis as well as cat emojis so you have plenty more to choose from when you want to react in an animated fashion. There is also an animated eggplant, peach, and fire .which you can use for some “scintillating” conversations. To start using one of the animated emojis, just send a message with a single emoji.

You can update your Telegram to the latest version to start using those video calls. Remember that since this is still in alpha version, it might not be as stable as you want it to be.