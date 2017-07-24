While Snapchat seems to have moved on from the disappearing media that it popularized a few years back, some messaging apps are still pretty much into this timed messages kick. Telegram has had this feature for some time now but it was only in the Secret Chat mode. In the latest update to the service, you can now also send photos and videos with a self-destruct timer in your private chats. The update also brings a bio to your profile and faster download speeds since media is now cached if posted in channels.

Once you’ve updated your Telegram to version 2.4, aside from the fact that your photo editing tools have been redesigned, you will also now be able to put a self-destruct timer on the photos and videos that you will share in your private chats. The timer will start once the open the media that you sent and it will “disappear forever” once time has run out. If they take a screenshot of your disappearing media, you’ll get a notification, just in case you didn’t want anyone memorializing it for posterity.

The update also brings you the ability to add a bio to your profile so that people can learn a bit more about you. It will come in handy when you meet new people in large group chats. The Stickers is one of the most popular Telegram features, and now you can enlarge the scrolling area to better choose the appropriate one that you want to send to your chat.

Telegram will also now be using CDN in cacheing media from public chats in massive channels. This mean that the speed will significantly increase for Telegram users around the world. Update your app to version 4.2 to enjoy all of these new features.

SOURCE: Telegram