If you spend a lot of times watching TED Talks for education and inspiration, you can actually watch the videos on a bigger screen if you prefer by using the TED TV app on your Android TV or Amazon Fire TV. And now they’ve improved the app with the latest update, bringing you not just a better look but also a better user experience. The newly-reimagined app is now available to download from the Google Play Store or from Roku, AppleTV, and FireTV.

It’s now easier to find talks with the streamlined menu on the left of the screen, where you have Featured videos, Topics that you can choose from if you have no particular speaker or talk that you want to watch, Playlists if you want to watch more than just one talk, and My Talks for the ones you’ve already saved or want to go back to. The layout is easier to access and navigate, and you’ll see better-suggested videos as well, depending on what you usually watch.

The TED TV app is also now available in 21 languages and for smart TVs that are compatible with Google Assistant, you can use voice controls for things like play, pause, and fast forward. The update is part of their goal to give users “a more personalized and seamless experience” as they go through all the TED Talks that they’re interested in and to be able to watch it on a bigger screen.

You can download the new TED Android TV app from the Google Play Store for free. You can also get the app from the Android TV app, Roku, AppleTV, and FireTV.

SOURCE: Ted