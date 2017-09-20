A smartwatch that blends technology with style? It does exist! The Martian mVoice, offered at 55% off the regular price, is the smartwatch we’ve been waiting for. The Martian mVoice has all the modern conveniences you’d expect from a smartwatch. It accepts push notifications from your favorite apps, lets you take calls, read emails, and send text messages. Plus, you can use it to control the shutter on your smartphone’s camera, for turn by turn navigation, and it even accepts voice commands thanks to its compatibility with Amazon Alexa.

Where this watch differs is in its presentation. The Martian mVoice, unlike other smartwatches, looks and feels like a classic wristwatch. It features a 24-hour analog clock display with clean lines that looks great in any setting. Whether you are going to work, the gym, or to a five star restaurant, you’ll look like a million bucks with the mVoice on your wrist.

The Martian mVoice Smartwatch is compatible with all smartphones running Android Lollipop or better and iPhones equipped with at least iOS 9. It features a generous battery life and it comes in your choice of several styles.

It’s the modern timepiece that looks timeless. The Martian mVoice Smartwatch is just $129.99 right now at Android Community Deals.