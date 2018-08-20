The smartphone has been around for quite some time now. It’s complemented now by the tablet when it comes to entertaining the kids. Back in the day, we only had TV or family computer or even the PC but now, one household usually has several mobile devices–one smartphone for each family member and then one or two tablets for the whole group to use. Technology has somehow made the parents’ lives easier but with some downsides. Gadget addiction is a thing. It’s a big problem that is turning out to be even a bigger challenge.

Parents need to set their ground and discipline the young ones. Of course, we’re under the assumption the parents themselves don’t have the same addiction. The adults need help in controlling the screen time of the children. Good thing there’s TechDen as a solution that will work.

TechDen is a new charging station that also works as a storage that can be controlled by an app. The idea is this product will help the grown-ups manage the device so they can keep the gadgets away from the children.

The kids must return the devices to the TechDen for storage and charging based on a set schedule. The parents will set the maximum allowable screen time.

It’s all about following a routine or schedule and the children need to follow. It may be challenging at first but parents must help establish a routine.

The team behind TechDen has listed the project on Kickstarter with a $50,000 goal. As of this writing, over $33,000 has been raised with 31 days to go before the deadline.

SOURCE: Kickstarter