The TCL X9 is an 89-inch TV that features Google TV. It’s an OD Zero mini-LED 8K TV that takes advantage of the company’s third-generation mini-LED backlighting system. It’s the latest from the TCL XL Collection that aims to deliver large TV sets to smart living rooms. The large TLC X9 boasts the latest in display technology. It features Contrast Control Zones made possible by thousands of individual mini-LEDs. Also helping to lessen the gap between the LCD and backlight is the TCL OD Zero technology. This means there is no gap at all.



This TCL X9 is the thinnest QLED TV from the brand. It already offers 8K resolution so it’s really impressive. It uses the TCL AiPQ Engine plus machine-learning. The latter can adjust the contrast, clarity, and color.

TCL has implemented three HDR picture algorithms. They are as follows: Smart 8K Contrast, Smart 8K Upscaling, and Smart 8K HDR. Other features include Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10+, HDR10, 100% DCI-P3 Hollywood reference color space, Auto Game Mode, and Variable Refresh Rate.

When it comes to audio, you can rely on Dolby Atmos 3D processing, Onkyo-tuned drivers, and 25 speaker drivers. There are also four HDMI ports that include two HDMI 2.1.

For audio, there are Onkyo-tuned drivers and Dolby Atmos 3D processing. Design-wise, the TCL X9 features an integrated stand design, brushed anodized aluminum housing, and a piano black trim. The stand design lets you setup the TV on the wall, floor, or table.

TCL X9 runs on the Google TV platform. You can use the Google Assistant to control the apps and other devices. It also features a camera which you can use for video chats.

Now let’s talking about pricing. It’s very expensive at $9,999.99 for a 2021 flagship TV. The TCL X9 85″ 8K OD Zero Mini-LED TV (X925PRO) will be available before the year ends.