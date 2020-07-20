TCL is one of the more prolific companies out there. It has a number of brands under its wings including Alcatel. Our last mention of TCL was only last month. We noted a TCL under-screen camera smartphone may be in the works. Before that, a TCL 3-Series Android TV went up for pre-order on Best Buy. We even reviewed the TCL 10L phone and we said it is an affordable device worth noticing. TCL also has the REVVL 4+ and REVVL 5G as an exclusive offering from T-Mobile.

The latest from TCL are three Alcatel tablets: the Alcatel TKEE MID kids tablet, Alcatel 3T 8 (2020), and the Alcatel 1T 7. All devices are part of the company’s 2020 tablet lineup. These are affordable tablets that both children and parents can enjoy. Their release is perfect in time for the opening of the school year.

As you know, most schools around the world this year may not be opening. It’s either homeschooling or online learning. It depends on every family but one thing is for sure: we’re anticipating an increase in purchases of computers, phones, and tablets. These gadgets will be used for entertainment and education as some countries remain in quarantine.

The fight against the pandemic isn’t over yet. We honestly don’t think it’s ending anytime soon. So as you prepare for the new school year, you may want to consider these Android tablets that have been available since last week. Prices of these devices won’t go beyond €150 ($172).

Starting with the Alcatel TKEE MID, this tablet is a first under the TKEE series. It comes with the subscription-based app Kidomi, offering premium games, books, TV shows, and movies to the consumers. It comes with an 8-inch display with TÜV Rheinland for eye protection, a bumper case for protection, and 4G LTE connectivity for fast mobile connection. The tablet will be ready in these markets this third quarter for only €149 ($171) in the following key markets: Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

More ideal for voice and video calling is this Alcatel 1T 7 4G. It’s very pocket-friendly with its 7-inch screen. It runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and promises to deliver a faster and smarter experience, as well as, more efficient data consumption and storage.

It also comes with Kids Mode so parents can easily manage children’s activities and usage of the device. This one will be available in the same regions at a lower price: €89 ($102).

Last but not least is the Alcatel 3T 8 (2020). This one boasts a larger 8-inch display that is just right for the children. There is a blue light filter, a reading mode, plus automatic brightness. It can also work as a smart speaker system so it’s perfect for the whole family.

The tablet measures 8.75mm thick and weighs 290g. It already comes with Miracast so you can easily cast content to a nearby TV. The device also features Google Assistant so you can do more and manage tasks from the tablet. The price tag reads €129 ($148).