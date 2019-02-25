TCL is known for being prolific when it comes to new smartphones from different brands. The latest from Alcatel are four new phones: the Alcatel 1S, Alcatel 3, Alcatel 3L, and the Alcatel 3T 10. Don’t be too overwhelmed yet because more phones will be introduced this week at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Alcatel’s new offerings are all affordable but still with almost premium features and specs. The Full View Displays may be enough to convince you that a TCL phone can be a good choice. The Alcatel smartphone and tablet lineup is known for its pricing, latest mobile technologies, and wide reach.

These Alcatel phones all come with Google Assistant so you can do more with each device from planning your day, scheduling event, checking calendar, managing tasks, and controlling IoT and other smart home devices. Let’s take a quick look at the new Alcatel phones.

Alcatel 1S



The Alcatel 1S boasts a 5.5-inch 18:9 HD+ Full View Display, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, Android 9 Pie, octa-core processor, and a 3060mAh battery. The affordable phone already features dual rear 13MP and 2MP cameras with AI scene detection and real-time bokeh. There’s the regular rear fingerprint sensor and 2.5D front glass protection. The device will be out next quarter for only €109 EUR ($124). Color options include Gold, Rose, Blue, and Black set in brushed metallic finish.

Alcatel 3



The Alcatel 3 features a 5.9-inch screen with 19.5:9 HD+ Super Full View Display, 3500mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core chipset, 4GB RAM (max), 64GB onboard storage, dual 13MP plus 5MP rear shooters, AI Imaging Scene Detection, Google Lens, and Alcatel’s Face Key for mobile security and authentication. There is a rear fingerprint sensor and AR emojis among others.

Price tag reads €159 ($180) for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and €189 ($215) for the 4GB RAM with 64GB memory. Available in Gradient Blue Purple and Gradient Black Blue

Alcatel 3L



The Alcatel 3L is similar to the Alcatel in many ways–88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 5.9-inch screen HD+ Super Full View display, mini notch design, 2.5D front glass, and Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core chipset. The battery is the same at 3500mAh. When it comes to imaging, there’s the 13+5MP dual rear camera and 8MP selfie shooters. Other features include AI scene detection, Android 8.1 Oreo, and Google Lens.

The phone will be out in Metallic Blue and Anthracite Black with a €139 EUR price tag ($158). Available in Q2.

Alcatel 3T 10



Last but not least is the Alcatel 3T 10. This tablet can be considered as a smart 2-in-1 system with its large 10-inch HD screen, dual front speakers, and 4080mAh battery. The device is powered by Android 9.0 Pie and Google Assistant. Other features include DSP voice recognition, hands-free audio control, optional lightweight Audio Station accessory, micro USB, 3.5mm auxiliary port, and a microSD card reader. Pricing is set at €179 EUR ($203). Get the Audio Station bundle for €229 EUR ($260).