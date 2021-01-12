TCL wasted no time in announcing their new devices at the online Consumer Electronics Show this year and for their connected device range, we’re getting a pretty unique wearable display, a more affordable truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, and a Bluetooth-powered pet tracker. The concept for the TCL Wearable Display glasses was previewed at last year’s CES through Project Archery but this time around they’re getting a full commercial product that will go on sale later this year.

The TCL Wearable Display is of course the most interesting among the connected devices that TCL announced. Basically, it’s a pair of sunglasses that turns into a virtual TV and it has twin displays. It can supposedly replicate the experience of watching on a larger screen but it’s something that you can bring anywhere with you and can work in small spaces as well. You get two Full HD 1080p micro OLED panels manufactured by Sony which will give you a 140-degree inch view from 4 meters away.

What may not be so convenient is that in order to view something, you’ll have to connect it through USB Type-C to your smartphone, laptop, tablet, or any other source that can be connected. You can also connect it to game consoles of you want to play games on a 1080p screen pair of sunglasses. It would be great of course if you can connect it to these devices wirelessly but maybe that’s something we can see for future models. It will be available in select markets later this year.

Meanwhile, TCL is also joining the truly wireless earbuds market with its TCL MOVEAUDIO S600. It has active noise canceling and a transparency mode. It also has an auto-pause feature when you take out one or both of the earbuds and supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to your phone. Its battery life is up to 8 hours and the charging case can give an extra 32 hours. The earbuds are IP54 certified for water, sweat, and dust resistance. It’s more affordable than most ANC earbuds at $173. It will go on sale starting in February.

Lastly, the TCL MOVETRACK pet tracker can be clipped to your dog’s collar, and through GPS, WiFi, and Bluetooth, you will be able to track their movement. Your connected phone will be notified if the tracker strays more than 10 meters away. The tracker also has a QR code that links to ownership information in case someone finds your pet. It is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance and the battery can last for 14 days. It will be available this spring for around $115.