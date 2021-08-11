Android TV will be out of the picture soon. Well, it really won’t be obsolete just yet but the tech giant is pushing Google TV now more than ever. The latest Google TV devices are those from TCL. Recently introduced are the TCL 5-Series and TCL 6-Series. Usually, TCL releases smart TVs with Roku or Android TV. This time, it will use Google TV as the main platform running on the smart TV units. Pre-sale has just begun so choose from these any of these sizes: 50, 55, 65, and 75-inch (TCL 5) and 55 and 65-inch (TCL 6).

The TCL 5-Series offers 3840 x 2160 UHD pixel resolution on all sizes. Expect 1.07 billion display colors, HDR10, DCI-P3 color, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Natural Motion 240, and HLG. The 5-series TVs feature these following inputs and ports: Composite video, mini 3.5mm audio connector (L&R audio in), SPDIF Digital Audio Optical port, three HDMI ports, standard headphone port, one RF Input (NTSC, ATSC), one ethernet port for internet, and a USB 2.0 port. The new TCL TVs come and work with the Google TV RC902N smart TV controller .

The TCL 6-series with Google TV is similar to the TCL 5-series in many ways. There are more ports available: four HDMI ports, two with HDMI 2.1 support, and one with eARC. Other features include mini-LED QLED, 3840 x 2160 resolution, Natural Motion 480, DCI-P3 color, HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+.

Audio power and display quality of the 6- and 5-series are very much different. The 6-series offers THX Certified Game Mode with 15W + 15W audio power, DTS, PCM, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital+. The TCL 5-series comes with the same Dolby audio tech plus 8W + 8W and 15W + 15W audio power.

Pricing starts at $700 for the TCL 5-series 50-inch from Best Buy. The other series starts at $1,200 for the 55-inch model.