A new smartphone from TCL is ready to help you visualize, capture, and create. The TCL 30 V 5G is now available in the United States as an exclusive offering from Verizon. This affordable phone already offers 5G connectivity. It’s probably one of the cheapest 5G phones today with decent specs and features. It already runs on a Qualcomm processor and comes with a sleek design–all for $300. That’s not bad if you only need a basic smartphone that is able to connect to a 5G network.

This one only works with the C-Band and mmWave 5G networks of Verizon. You don’t have much choice though with the color as it only comes in Midnight Gray. Other specs of the device include a large 6.67-inch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate powered by NXTVISION technology. It’s topped by a Gorilla Glass 3.

The TCL 30 V 5G is powered by Android 11 and a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor. It features 4GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The camera department boasts a triple camera system that includes a 50MP main shooter + 5MP super wide + 2MP macro. The selfie camera is powerful at 16 megapixels. Other connectivity options: VoWiFi, Wi-Fi, LTE, VoLTE, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C.

The battery is 4500mAh with fast charging. You need less than two hours to fully charge the phone. It can last up to 24 hours on mixed usage and up t0 30 hours talk time. Standby time is up to nine days.