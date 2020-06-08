Joining the Android TV market is a new smart TV model from TCL. The brand has been in the business for over a decade now since it first released an Android-based Internet television in China back in 2010. It’s not exactly Android TV but it’s a smart TV. We’ve seen a number of TCL TVs already but here is a new model: the TCL 3-Series with Android TV. This one can be availed exclusively from Best Buy and will be ready soon in other key markets.

Google and TCL have teamed up once again to introduce a new Android TV. Product Management for Android TV and Google’s Senior Director Shalini Govil-Pai said: “From our robust content library available in apps and games from Google Play to having Google Assistant built into the TCL sets with Android TV, you’re able to control the TV with just your voice and create the perfect viewing environment by controlling smart home devices. Together with TCL, we’re making your time in front of the TV more rewarding.”

Your watching experience can be further enhanced with the TCL 3-Series with Android TV. It brings the Google Assistant and an intuitive UI in a high-def screen. The TV can be controlled directly from a smartphone or via the Google Assistant. It’s only one of the numerous smart home devices the Assistant can control.

With the Android TV system, you can customize your home screen to show your favorite shows, movies, and apps. You can run Hulu, Netflix, HBO, and YouTube on the TCL 3-Series with Android TV. Feel free to enjoy live TV support and access to over 700,000 movies. Aside from Android TV, this one also comes with built-in Chromecast.

The TCL Class 3-Series Android TV is available in two sizes–40-inch and 32-inch ($129.99 and $199.99). The 1080p HDTV Smart LED TV’s pre-order is now open. It will be available on June 16 from Best Buy.