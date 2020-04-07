The last time TCL was mentioned here was last month. The company introduced some foldable concepts. A rollable extendable screen was even included. We’re still taking things with a pinch of salt because they’re only concepts, at least, for now. This week, TCL is introducing the TCL 10 family that consists of several variants from TCL 10 Pro to TCL 10 5G and TCL 10L. The TCL 10 series is a line of mid-rangers from the very prolific company that has many other sub-brands.

The TCL 10 phone series was actually unveiled earlier in January as part of the TCL 2020 lineup. It includes the company’s first 5G smartphone ever–the TCL 10 5G. It comes with the TCL 10L and the TCL 10 Pro that will be ready soon for the global market.

The devices are now available in the United States as a Q2 availability has been promised in both Canada and the US. The handsets are available with prices below $500. That’s not exactly affordable but looking at the specs, you get a very decent smartphone. Specifically, the TCL 10 Pro is one affordable flagship.

The TCL 10 Pro comes equipped with a 6.47-inch AMOLED screen, FHD+ resolution, HDR video support, and HDR10 certification. When it comes to imaging, there is the 24MP selfie camera plus a 64MP main shooter with a 123-degree wide-angle and a macro cam combo. The phone also has an under-screen fingerprint sensor. TCL 10 Pro is ready in Forest Mist Green and Ember Gray this Q2 in North America. The price tag reads $449.

The TCL 10 5G is another affordable 5G phone offering. It supports mmWave and sub-6 5G but the connection will depend on the carrier or network. The device runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The camera department includes a 16MP front-facing shooter plus a 64MP 118-degree ultra-wide and macro camera. Pricing starts at 399 euros which are around $431.

Meanwhile, the TCL 10L arrives with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a 16MP selfie camera plus quad rear cameras. Interestingly, it is the most affordable at only $249. Choose between the Mariana Blue and Arctic White.