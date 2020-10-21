Tasker is proving to be one of the most charismatic apps for Android users. After allowing you to customize S-Pen’s gestures and leveraging Android 11 power menu controls for ultra-customization, the app has been updated to do something more miraculous. Tasker 5.11.3 beta is rolling out with a feature to disconnect a call even before your phone starts ringing. João Dias the developer behind Tasker has released a video showing a new event in action.

By installing the beta version of the latest update, Tasker can be enabled as the Caller ID and choosing between different settings the phone can be set to accept calls, silent calls, remove a call from notification, or even reject a call before the phone begins to ring. The new feature takes advantage of Call Screening Service and is reportedly available for users with Android 10 and above.

In the demo video, João takes us through how the call screening event is triggered when a call comes in and how the different actions can be set to ensure what happens with the call. Users can decide amid a range of actions including allowing, disallowing a call, rejecting it before even the phone rings, make a call skip the call log or even notifications and do a few more things.

In addition to this, the Tasker 5.11.3 beta has some bug fixes but doesn’t have anything to really boast off. A feature worth mentioning may be would be the ability to convert sensor orientation coordinates to degrees. But then, these are early days and the update is still in beta.

More tweaks can be expected before the stable version is rolled out. According to XDADevelopers, João Dias is aiming to have it ready for “Google Play’s upcoming API level 29 requirement set for November 2nd.”