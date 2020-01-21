The latest update to Tasker is now available. From Tasker 5.9.beta.8 back in November to Tasker 5.9 the following month, we’re now moving to Tasker 5.9.2. This one though is only in beta but it offers important changes like allow you to run ADB shell commands without tethering to a computer. The good news was first sighted on Reddit wherein it is mentioned there the new version brings root actions without root. This simply means you don’t need a rooted device to run most root actions.

It’s no secret that some things run only and are available on a rooted device. The latest Tasker version changes all that. One example is the new ADB Wifi action being allowed with Tasker 5.9.2.

What is only needed is to connect a mobile device to a PC. Run the adb tcpip 5555 command and then disconnect the computer. Use the ADB Wifi action then to run any command you know can run on the PC.

With this development, you can toggle mobile data, kill apps, and give or revoke app permission among others. The only issue that is annoying but surely you can live without is that you have to run that ‘adb tcpip 5555’ command every time the phone is rebooted.

Another important change is the option to choose the type of mobile network straight from Tasker. This way, a user can have full control over data access on a device. The issue of a Logcat event using resources, therefore, draining the battery has been fixed already.

Some other changes as listed on the changelog include the addition of “Hide Dialog” option in the Get Voice action, Min Speed Accuracy option to Get Location V2, “Continue on Error” to Wifi action, and Check Root in Tasker Functions action. Several bugs have been fixed as well on a Logcat Entry event, BT Connected state, and help file for “Notification Removed” event.