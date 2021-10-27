Tasker is arguably the friendliest app for automating your Android smartphone to execute complex tasks effortlessly. This is generally because of the frequency with which the innovative app is updated. Every other month a new and interesting automation tweak is added to let power users play around with the various possibilities of their Android device.

Since Tasker has no reason to slow down (nor are there any signs in sight) the app is rolling out with another – Play Store bound – update to offer additional new features and improved sharing. With the new update, Tasker fans have a worthwhile reason to rejoice and try the process to make their handsets smarter.

The new update – Tasker v5.14.6 is out and it arrives with three primary changes amid other tweaks. You can show interactive scenes anywhere, capture videos of the screen or share a brilliant idea to TaskerNet publically. The new update should arrive for download on Google Play shortly, but if you don’t want to wait, you can also download the latest update here.

Scenes+ in the new update allows users to create interactive overlay scenes that can be made to appear anywhere – in the notification bar, on the lock screen, or status bar. These are a few examples, the possibilities here are endless, for instance, you can customize navigation bar, add retro Android notification ticker, offer smart home controls on the lock screen or edge notifications on always-on display.

In addition to the Scenes+, Tasker adds new action for screen recording. The screen can be, for example, recorded or stopped from a customized screen recorder button on the navigation bar curtesy of the possibility now to create scenes on the navigation bar.

This is furthered by the option to now mark your projects, tasks or profiles as public when sharing to the TaskerNet platform. This approach will enable everyone to be able to see your projects. While these are some changes, the update is not limited to just this; you can check out the complete changelog here.