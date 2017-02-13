It seems that BLU, the US-based manufacturer that specializes in affordable entry level Android devices, is aiming to spread their wings a little bit – hoping to take a bite out of the outdoors market this time. BLU has released a handy ruggedized smartphone in the BLU Tank Xtreme 5.0, and you can be sure this will be more affordable than others in the market.

The BLU Tank Xtreme 5.0 sports a 5-inch HD (720p) display that should not impact the 3,000mAh battery too much, as BLU is advertising 2.5 days of operations on a single charge. The phone is powered by a MediaTek 6580 quad-core processor, supported by 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage – so while this will look different than other BLU devices, it will still be right around there in the entry level area in terms of specs. Everything runs under Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The Tank Xtreme 5.0 has a rugged rubber design that should give it shock protection, especially when the phone is dropped. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and the phone is certified IP65 for dust and water resistance. This means that the phone can survive used in rain or will survive a splash or two from a water hose. It is not, however, waterproof and will not survive being submerged in water.

The Tank Xtreme 5.0 is now available at a discounted price of USD$99.99, truly a budget phone for outdoorsy people. It will run most of what you ask it to do – maps, browsing, and social media. It’s not built to handle heavy games and such, but will do most of your everyday stuff.

VIA: BLU