Personally, I think there could have been no better opportune moment for an app like Tangi to shine, than this current situation. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and the likes are under the scanner, where on one end we have brands boycotting certain platforms and on the other end, countries banning them. If Google and Tangi play it smart, then this platform can be the video version of the politically correct Pinterest. Encroaching on the inspiration aspect of Pinterest, Tangi elevates your experience by giving one-minute short and snappy videos in the DIY segment.

The user experience with Tangi reminded me of TikTok, especially the buttons for liking and tagging in the right corner of the screen. In my head, I think they have borrowed a bit from here and there, slapped it together and created a new platform for sharing your talents. Don’t get me wrong, the app and its core proposition of vertical, less-than-one-minute-videos is great, but the team has not entirely re-invented the wheel, they have merely added some glam to the existing propositions already out there.

Let’s Tangi

After you have done the formalities of creating an account and signing in, Tangi, the social video sharing app from Area 120 (Google’s workshop for experimental products), takes you into the world of DIY content. The genres mainly focus on arts and crafts, but snappy cooking and sharing of recipes are also very common. Essentially, it’s the watering hole for creative people – from any field – showing off their skills and inspiring people to copy their gig.

The advantage that videos have, in this segment, is that they can help create a buzz in the process. It’s quite like ‘seeing is believing’. Taking the art of communication, a step further, videos simply have a longer-lasting impact, as they can take you step-by-step, through the process of creation, without relying only on images and texts.

This ‘experimental social video sharing app’ has a lot of potential to help you be as creative as you can be, and become a micro-influencer in your field. Taking inspiration from the words ‘TeAch aNd GIve and tangible’, the acronym Tangi stands for the ‘things you can make.’

The Tasty Tangi

Apart from the obvious categories of DIY, Art, Beauty, Decor, and Cook, I was particularly intrigued by the categories Lifestyle and Parents. Tap onto ‘Parents’ and you are taken into the world of activities and projects that you can do with your children. Given the crazy ‘lockdown lifestyle’, I can see this category coming across as a boon for parents with young children, on how to keep them occupied with creative projects. In this segment, it is nice that the videos are short and sweet, as elaborate projects will need an equal amount of investment in supplies.

I have taken to the ‘cook’ category, which is further divided into bake, cook, drinks, and vegetarian. While the video is only for one minute, the recipes are loaded in the comments section. And if you hit the “Try It” button on the bottom right of the screen, you can upload your creation of the recipe. Well, ‘Try It’ is a feature available across the board, for all the videos, so you get my drift…

You have the choice to ‘heart’ a video, comment on it, bookmark it, or ‘try it’. Navigating back to the home page, in the menu bar at the bottom of the screen, is the Try It’ button, where all the ‘tried’ projects are showcased. Broadly, you can call it user-generated content. The thought process behind this feature is to help build a community, bridging the gap between the creators and their fans. The Marketing and Salesperson in me is ‘screaming out loud’, this is a masterstroke for brands, especially those in the food segment, to build and engage with their direct consumers. For example, imagine Nestlé showcasing recipes and getting their fans to upload their creations for the same.

Although the maximum length for any video is 60 seconds, most people end up chopping their footage to 45 seconds. They say that it takes 3 seconds to capture someone’s attention on digital platforms, so in this sense, it’s apt the content is sharp and snappy. What this means is that unlike the long and complicated YouTube videos, the content on Tangi is crisp and to the point. It could even showcase tips n tricks or simply inspire you to create something new.

What We Think

The overall experience with Tangi is delectable. Too bad that currently the app is ‘by invitation’ only, and you need to apply to join the list of creators. Keeping the controls in their hands, if you ask me, it’s a smart move by the Tangi team, ensuring quality control.