Is your digital life out of control? Get it organized with the Mailbird Pro: Lifetime Plan, now offered to Android Community readers at the lowest price of the year. If you use email and social media, then you need Mailbird Pro. It is a desktop email client that takes all the apps and tools you use to manage your digital life and combines them into one central interface, making them far easier to manage.

With the Mailbird Pro: Lifetime Plan, you can manage your digital life on an unlimited number of devices. It features built-in apps that let you manage your Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp accounts, and it’s compatible Asana, Dropbox, and Google Calendar.

The Mailbird Pro: Lifetime Plan is normally $79. At Android Community Deals, we charge just $19.99, and we’ve price dropped it further to just $14.99, but only for a limited time