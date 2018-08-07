If your digital life is starting to take control of your real one, maybe it’s time to get organized. Mailbird Pro is a desktop email client that takes all the apps and tools you use to manage your email, social media and more, and combines them into one central interface. This makes your digital life far easier to manage, so you’ll have more time for what really matters. Get the Mailbird Pro: Lifetime Plan at Android Community Deals for just $14.99 — a savings of 66% off the regular price.

With the Mailbird Pro: Lifetime Plan, you can manage your digital life on an unlimited number of devices. It features built-in apps that let you manage your Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp accounts, it’s compatible with Asana, Dropbox, and Google Calendar, and it offers a wide variety of other features that lets you customize how you use it. Every email and social media user needs to have this tool at their disposal, which should make this deal a no brainer.

Don’t let email and social media control your life with a Lifetime Plan for Mailbird Pro, only $14.99 here at Android Community Deals