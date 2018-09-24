Most of us are pulled in several directions every day. Between family, work, and social commitments, it can be difficult to stay on top of everything. And that’s precisely what makes Pagico 8 such a wonderful find. Pagico 8 is a powerful task manager that takes all your daily projects and converts them into beautiful flowcharts that are easier to manage. The end result is that you get more done and have time to spare. Get it now at Android Community Deals for just $19 — a savings of 62% off the regular price.

Pagico 8 lets you view and manage hundreds of projects simultaneously. You can focus on your current day and track your progress, easily schedule and reschedule meetings as needed, and all your tasks, notes, and files are easily accessible at any time. It’s compatible with all Mac computers running OS X 10.8 or later, you can sync data with your mobile devices, and you’ll receive all software updates with purchase.

Master your days and don’t let it master you with the Pagico 8 task manager, only $19 here at Android Community Deals.