If you were one of those who admired Tag Heuer’s Connected smartwatch that was launched last year but could not afford the $1500 price tag, then prepare to admire another one from afar once again. Android Central says that their sources are saying that the traditional watchmaker plans to launch the successor to this device, supposedly called the Tag Heuer Connected Modular, around March 14 of this year. Obviously this will be an improvement from the previous one so expect it to be more expensive as well.

This is actually not surprising news since their CEO Jean-Claude Biver said in an interview earlier this year that they are planning to release the successor to Connected by May of this year. But the sources “familiar with the matter” are saying it will be much earlier and the device will “arrive” by March 14. From the name itself, it will be a modular, customizable smartwatch, still carrying the traditional watch elements that Tag Heuer is famous for.

The smartwatch will of course run on Android Wear 2.0, the major update rolling out for the platform. It will also come with fully customizable lugs and you can choose to mix and match the straps and clasps that they will make available. Users will also be able to switch between a digital, connected body or the more traditional automatic movement.

Aside from this rumored information, nothing else is known, except it will probably be even more expensive than the already staggering price tag of its predecessor. And since Tag believes that the smartwatch industry is still in the “stone age” part of its history, then they expect more advanced technology in the coming years and they plan to be part of it.

