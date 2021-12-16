Even if T-Mobile’s streaming service called TVision did not last even a year, they’re keeping the name for other things. Their newest announced product is called TVision, a smart TV stick that is powered by Google TV. But what makes it different than most dongles is that it has an ethernet jack for those that may need a direct internet connection. It’s a small but significant feature that can appeal to T-Mobile customers who may be looking for a streaming device this holiday season.

T-Mobile announced the TVision Smart TV Stick on its website although it doesn’t seem to be available for purchase yet. The features seem to be similar to the Chromecast with Google TV but of course, it is carrier-branded. The selling factor of this device is that it has a built-in ethernet port for those that may not be able to connect their device to Wi-Fi. Chromecast and other dongles don’t have this feature.

The name TVision was actually used for their live TV service which was eventually shuttered after six months. They also used it for an Android TV device last year but this stick is significantly different, particularly the remote that comes with it. It has three app shortcuts: YouTube, Netflix, and a T-Mobile-branded TV app, the latter of which is still unknown since they don’t have a live TV service anymore.

SEI Robotics posted on Twitter that the device uses Amlogic S905Y4 chip, a newer and stronger chip that is even better than the one that is used by Chromecast. They even touted that it is “a first in the U.S” and it is also based on Android TV OS 11 out of the box.

The TMobile TVision Hub will be available for $50. They have not yet said when it will be available for sale but this will most likely be in the next few days.