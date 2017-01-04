The LG V20 was the first new smartphone in the market to have the Android Nougat out of the box. By the looks of it, another LG product may be the first tablet to receive the version 7.0 of Android. The Korean OEM and US carrier T-Mobile have announced that they have released the update for the LG G Pad X 8.0 V521 (whew, that’s a mouthful) and owners will be able to get the update in a few days.

In fact, some users have already seen the update available through the LG Bridge, so if you can’t wait for the Firmware Over-the-Air update, then you may want to connect your phone to your PC and use LG’s program to update. You can also directly download the firmware update if you’re so inclined, but you need to install XDM download manager or something similar to that so you can download the kdz firmware. Some server settings changes on LG’s side prevents users from directly downloading it from the browser.

Just what should users expect when they finally get the Nougat? You get new features like the multi-window mode, which is always a good thing especially for tablets with its bigger screen real estate. You also get bundled notifications for apps that send multiple notifications, ability to rearrange the Quick Settings tiles and improved Doze mode to save your tablet’s juice. You also get 72 new emojis, directly reply to message notifications, and more support for virtual reality.

As for when the Nougat will rollout to other devices, you’d have to diligently wait for your OEM or carrier to announce it. And just like with previous Android updates, don’t hold your breath.

VIA: My LG Phones