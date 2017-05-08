We know that there are already some companies or firms offering insurance for gadgets but we find it more convenient if the mobile carrier offers it as part of the phone contract. Add a few dollars to your monthly plan for each mobile device and you are somewhat safe. Just make sure any claim is still within the set conditions.

Device insurance is needed although we’re not sure how many people are actually taking advantage of them or let alone believe in getting an insurance. T-Mobile seems to think there are a lot of people who want such that is why the company is introducing a new insurance tier.

Officially called as the Premium Device Protection Plus, this new add-on is available with a monthly fee of $15 for most phone models. Things that will be insured include theft, loss, and physical damage. The amount will offer a dedicated team of agents that will work 24/7-365 and provide the appropriate identity theft protection tools and services like Lost Wallet and ID Restoration.

The insurance offers Data Protection against online threats and viruses for ten compatible devices from phones to tablets to computers to notebooks. There’s also the password manager and anti-theft features like the CaptureCam by McAfee. Meanwhile, Device Protection is for lost devices, hardware service, and accidental damage coverage.

Tech PHD or Personal Help Desk brings special access to support via phone or online chat. Also included are AppleCare Services for non-Android devices.

SOURCE: T-Mobile