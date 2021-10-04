Android 12 builds for different mobile devices are about to be released soon. As Google prepares to reveal the new Pixel 6 phones, we can expect other OEMs to also make related announcements–that they’re phones are also getting Android 12. T-Mobile wants to get ahead by letting the consumers know their partners have begun working on Android 12 updates. A list has been provided but it’s not final yet. More will be added to the list.

Now on Android 12 development stage are as follows: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord N200, OnePlus 8T+, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a/Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4a 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the T-Mobile REVVL V+. T-Mobile will soon be testing Android 12 on these smartphones to ensure the best quality. After development and testing, the Un-Carrier will announce the rollout that Android 12 is complete and ready.

T-Mobile has highlighted what Android 12 will bring to the consumers. We can expect a new user interface from the shapes to the motion and light. You will notice the customizable system colors and the all-new conversation widget. You will no longer miss a message as the conversations are moved to the front and center. Notice the UI looking more alive especially with the expressive, smooth, and quick animations and motion.

Android 12 will also bring a Privacy Dashboard. This allows you to view what apps have previously accessed your mic, camera, or location. You can then manage the permissions from there. Approximate location permission now allows you to set an approximation location instead of giving away where you are exactly.

Android 12 will allow a scrolling screenshot. Expect several performance improvements in gameplay, downloading, and transferring of files from an old phone.