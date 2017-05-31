T-Mobile likes doing things that their competitors are not doing and that includes flipping the loyalty program traditions that subscribers are used to. And they’re actually celebrating the first anniversary of their T-Mobile Tuesdays where they had a different treat for those who chose to subscribe and download the app. Their #Thankiversary includes tens of millions of dollars in free stuff, a 12-hour thankathon, discounted movie tickets, free ice cream, and tons of small prizes that when put together is actually pretty epic.

T-Mobile will be giving tickets to four summer blockbusters (wonder if you can guess the first movie) at just $4 every Tuesday through Atom Tickets. The ticket will be valid any day through the opening weekend of this wonderful movie (wink) while the other three movies will be announced later this summer. This June, you will also get free Baskin-Robbins ice cream up to $4 in value. Every week, you will also get your second sundae for $0.99 when you buy one at regular price. Get the chance to win free ice cream for a year for you and three friends when they raffle it off on June 6.

Some of their more successful T-Mobile Tuesdays will be available on June 6, including $0.25 off Shell fuel, free movie or game rentals from Redbox, and the chance to win prizes like 5,000 $25 Lyft credits and 100 LG G6 smartphones. A 12-hour thankathon will also happen that day with prizes given away every hour including free movie tickets for a year, free gas for a year, $2000 to spend on StarHub and lots of other prizes.

If you share a story about your favorite thanking this year, you will be entered in a raffle for a trip for four to Las Vegas to watch any even that you choose at the T-Mobile Arena. It seems like a good time to be a T-Mobile customer, if you like getting all these free stuff.

SOURCE: T-Mobile