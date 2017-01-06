T-Mobile’s latest announcement isn’t exactly game-changing, but it does make life a little bit easier for its customers or rather, future new customers, which is probably their goal. The latest initiative from the Uncarrier will see new customers that will sign up for their ONE plan have a simpler, easier to read and understand monthly bill. Taxes and fees will already be integrated into your plan’s stated price. Additionally, T-Mobile will seek to reward those who have low data usage by giving them bill credit.

New T-Mobile customers that will be signing up for the new ONE plan will have an easier time reading their bills. That’s because they have removed the taxes and fees that are usually listed in bills. Okay, they haven’t really removed the actual money, but they have already incorporated it in the stated price of the plan. This also removes the surprise factor that you get when you realize that there are additional costs that what is advertised.

They are also introducing a new credit program called “Kickback”. If you don’t go over 2GB of data, then you’ll receive $10 credit for your next bill “for every qualifying line”. This should be incentive for you to connect to WiFi whenever you can so you can save up on your data allowance and save a bit of cash every month. The ONE plan gives unlimited data for every line on the account, which starts at $70 for one line, $120 for 2 lines, a third line will add $20 and every line afterwards is an additional $20.

The simplified bill system starts January 22 for all new customers who will be signing up for the ONE plan. Current customers have the option to stay with their current plans, but T-Mobile will probably do everything in their power to entice people to switch to the new plan.

