Your security systems at home mostly rely on WiFi connection, but of course, you need to have cellular backup just in case something goes wrong, like if the power goes out or the WiFi experiences intermittent connection. Nest Secure has announced that T-Mobile is their official and exclusive cellular backup in the US. In connection to this, the un-carrier has also announced that they will be releasing a Nest security package, making them the first mobile carrier to offer this, even offering financing for their customers.

The T-Mobile Nest security package contains products from the security expert as well as data coverage exclusively for the products. The package includes the Nest Secure alarm system and its various components: a Nest Guard base, 2 units of Nest Detect motion and open/close sensors, 2 pieces of Nest Tag key fobs. It also has the Nest Cam indoor security camera which also includes the Nest Aware service, which gives you “intelligent alerts” and 10 days of continuous video recording.

Normally, this Nest Secure would cost $500 if purchased through Nest. If you get it through T-Mobile, you will have to make a downpayment of $240 and then $10 per month through the carrier’s Equipment Installment Plan. You will pay the $10 per month until you reach $480. However, you also still need to get the T-Mobile Nest Plan which will cost you $15 per month or $10 per month after $5 bill credit.

Once you’re done paying for the equipment, you still have to continue paying the $10 per month T-Mobile Nest plan of course unless you decide to not have cellular backup. But Nest also announced that you will be able to get Nest Secure cellular backup for $5 a month or $50 per year. Let’s wait for further clarifications.

VIA: SlashGear