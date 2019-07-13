T-Mobile isn’t exactly a forerunner in 5G technology in the United States but we believe the carrier is doing its best to bring ultra-fast mobile Internet connection to its subscribers and potential consumers. It has earlier teamed up with Nokia to work on 5G tech. It even merged with another network to bring 5G connectivity to the public. We’ve already dealt with the AT&T 5GE icons and now we’re looking forward to the T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

The next movie is to make 5G available on the low-band spectrum. Such a session has been on a commercial 5G modem. It’s the first in this area but still done on the 600 MHz spectrum. This further means more 5G places in the US including the urban cities.

With the use of Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem, an RF Front-End (RFFE) solution, RF transceiver, plus commercial 5G radios from Ericsson Radio System, the speed is achieved and data session is completed. This means those gadgets tapping into the 600 MHz low-band spectrum can be powered by a new modem.

Qualcomm’s president Cristiano Amon shared: “Today’s data call marks a significant milestone in 5G’s ongoing rollout across the United States, paving the way for the launch of commercial networks and devices on low-band FDD spectrum. This call demonstrates the ability to dramatically increase 5G’s global footprint and we look forward to continuing our work with industry leaders like Ericsson and T-Mobile to unlock the full potential of 5G for consumers and new industries around the world.”

T-Mobile‘s merger with another network isn’t final and official yet. The low-band spectrum may fail but there is still the mid-brand spectrum. It may offer unique advantages as the main foundation for the 5G network. This could also mean the further and wider expansion of the 5G network.