While other networks are thinking of new mobile and data plans and smartphones to offer, here is T-Mobile working to make customer service better. The company has recently launched ‘Team of Experts’ as one way to correct any negative customer experience. It now has a team of people dedicated to answering queries and assisting the needs of the consumers. “Real customer service begins with real people”—that’s what T-Mobile has always believed in and the guys have been consistent so far although not perfect.

In a special event, CEO John Legere, the Rockstar Chief, has introduced the ‘Team of Experts’ composed of about 30 to 40 “experts” that will serve the customers. The idea is that instead of waiting for an available customer service agent, T-Mobile customers will be quickly referred to the Team of Experts.

It sounds too good to be true but we’re hoping T-Mobile Team of Experts will actually deliver. A group of people you know and can really get in touch with instead of an Interactive Voice Response system and waiting for an agent from whichever part of the world is always welcome. The Team will be there to answer you right away. “If you call back the next day, it’s going to go right back to the next team,” EVP of Customer Care at T-Mobile Callie Field said.

The customer service will be 24/7. If you can’t get through, T-Mobile will call you. Messaging support will also be available—with real people behind the screen and not a chatbot.

Call 611 from your T-Mobile phone or send a message through the T-Mobile app. Team of Experts is now live for T-Mobile postpaid subscribers.

VIA: SlashGear