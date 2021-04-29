It seems that smart trackers are really a necessity these days. We have seen a few useful ones like the Apple AirTags, Samsung Galaxy SmartTags, and Tile trackers. OPPO is rumored to be working on the Oppo Smart Tag. This time, T-Mobile is entering the game by introducing the SyncUp Tracker. It’s another smart tracker that helps you find frequently misplaced things like maybe the remote control, bag, or even your bike. The SyncUP TRACKER isn’t really exclusive to T-Mobile users but it uses the nationwide LTE network of the carrier.

The small smart device works with a compatible SyncUP TRACKER app. It works with both Android and iOS. The tracker will be available in the market on May 7, Friday. You can purchase straight from the T-Mobile store.

The price is only $2.50/month for each tracker but retail price is $60. It should come with a partner data plan of $5/month. You can pay with the Equipment Installment Plan or via Autopay.

The T-Mobile SyncUP TRACKER offers location tracking. You can get information on the real-time location or the last known location. You can set virtual or geofenced boundaries so you are notified when an item leaves your selected area. When an object is missing, you can easily locate it as long as within the network.

The tracker also features a 900mAh rechareable battery, is IP67 water and dust-resistant, and has a light sensor to detect change in the environment. It knows if it’s inside a backpack or outside the locker. You can also set customizable profiles so you can easily identify your stuff and set how often it pings back a location.

T-Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer Matt Staneff said: “SyncUP TRACKER brings peace of mind to customer’s most prized possessions and valuables, which is why we’re putting the power of our network behind it. From families to cars to now things, T-Mobile’s network is connecting just about anything – because it has the power and reliability customers can depend on.”