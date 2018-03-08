More devices are getting the Android Oreo update. We’ve been anticipating for such update and thought rollout was a bit slow but now, several builds are ready for numerous phones. T-Mobile has recently announced that it started working on the cookie update for the LG flagships such the G5, G6, V20, V30, and the V30+. We’re surprised even the LG G5 has it. No release date has been given but we’re assuming the earliest will be next quarter and just before 2018 ends.

Well, that’s just saying this year. Of course, T-Mobile and LG need to make it happen since the Android P will be announced soon. Before the next dessert is previewed and then served, at least, the top LG phones can get a taste of the Oreo.

As with most Oreo updates, the build LG and T-Mobile will release will add adaptive app icons, notification channels, notification dots, picture-in-picture mode, Google Play Protect security, Autofill for passwords, app shortcuts, snooze notifications from apps, as well as, high-resolution audio. We can expect the LG flagships will boot up faster, have a longer battery life, and have better performance.

We’re hoping T-Mobile rolls out the Android Oreo OS update for the said LG smartphones.

