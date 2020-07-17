All T-Mobile users are introduced to a new kind of protection. Those on Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile will also benefit from Scam Shield. It’s a new feature that will “shield” mobile users from a number of things. It offers free blocking and scam identification, ID monitoring, plus enhanced Caller ID. The Un-Carrier also offers free number change if needed and a free second number to keep a customer’s personal number really personal. This service will be available in the United States this coming July 24, Thursday.

T-Mobile has previously released a scam blocking feature. A code to activate scam blocking is provided for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile users. This new feature brings a ‘Free Be ID Aware Service’ for ID monitoring, as well as, alerts for 12 months (one year).

The service is free for one year but you will be charged after that. T-Mobile teamed up with McAfee on this service to ensure the subscribers are safe and protected from scammers. The second number feature is called T-Mobile PROXY. It’s also offered free for Metro and Sprint users.

Free Scam ID and Blocking is offered via the upgraded Call Screener app. It’s free for the customers now including those T-Mobile LineLink home phone customers. To avail of the service, get the official Scam Shield app. It can be activated there together with other advanced call controls but the latter will be offered for a minimal free.

“Free protections” are also know offered to those on Sprint. The added charge before will be removed with the updated Call Screener app. Let’s watch out for more details especially since the official launch will be next week.