The TCL 10 phone series was made available in the United States a few months ago. A slew of new smartphones was announced including one affordable 5G Android phone–the TCL 10 5G. We got our hands-on and review of the TCL 10L wherein we said it is an affordable phone worth noticing. The next phone we’re anticipating is one with an under-screen camera as we noted before. TCL has always been a prolific brand, introducing new products and concept ideas regularly and now we’ve got news two models may be ready from T-Mobile.

The TCL 10 5G and TCL 10L could be known in the US under the REVVL series. The REVVL name has always been used by T-Mobile for its budget phones from different OEMs. Expect the REVVL 5G and REVVL 4+ to be introduced by the Un-carrier.

There is no official announcement yet but the two are likely arriving. You can check out the TCL 10L and TCL 10 5G specs again if you’re curious.

The T-Mobile fourth-gen REVVL phone could be the REVVL 4+ sighted as model 5062Z/5062W as listed on Bluetooth SIG. The same phone has also been sighted on the FCC with a 4000mAh battery. It’s the same one we know the TCL 10L uses.

The TCL 10L aka T-Mobile REVVL 4+ is said to support the following frequencies: 850/900/1800/1900 (GSM), WCDMA Band 1/2/4/5, LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/20/25/26/28/38/39/40/41/66/71, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n and 5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11a/n/ac, NFC, FM, and Bluetooth 5.0. Interestingly, the document says “LTE band 40 is not available in the US market and Canada market”. That is unfortunate but it sure means the device will be ready in Canada and the US. The Wi-Fi Alliance has also certified the two TCL phones: 5062Z and 5062W.