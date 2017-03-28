If you still prefer the prepaid way when it comes to network subscriptions, you’ve just gotten two more options if you’re on the T-Mobile network. They quietly added two new prepaid plans, specifically a $44 plan and a $55 plan, joining the $75 per month T-Mobile One prepaid plan. There was no major announcement, which is kind of unusual for the uncarrier, but when you go to their prepaid page, you’ll see the two new additional offerings.

All the three prepaid plans come with unlimited call and text as well as regular data, but the difference is in the limits to the high-speed 4G LTE connection. The $45/month comes with 4GB while the $55/month has more with 6GB of 4G LTE data. The $75/month plan of course comes with unlimited 4G LTE data as well as unlimited 3G hotspot. But of course, the term “unlimited” isn’t really unlimited as they tend to throttle you when you’ve reached a certain limit (which usually depends on the time and the network congestion).

The two Simply Prepaid plans also come with WiFi calling, mobile hotspot (not unlimited), and also Music Unlimited which lets you stream music (from supported providers) without using up your high-speed data allocation. And if you add $5 a month you get unlimited calling from Canada and Mexico and for $15/month more, you get international calling.

But if you get the T-Mobile prepaid plan, you don’t need to pay additional for the Mexico and Canada calling. You can also opt to get the 24-hour passes for streaming video. You just have to pay and additional $3/month but the downside is your video gets reduced to 480p resolution. All prepaid plans can be found here.

