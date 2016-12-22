If you’re the kind of mobile data user that needs high-speed Internet (and internationally at that) most of the time, plus more perks than what your current plan can give you, then the idea of the T-Mobile One Plus, an add-on to your existing T-Mobile One account, would have appealed to you. Well, except that it’s an additional $25 per month to your already expensive $70 per month monthly bill. That is why when they offer it at $10 off, you should probably take advantage of it.

T-Mobile is giving its customers the One Plus upgrade at just $15, as opposed to the $25 it normally costs. This will already bring you twice the speed of your free data roaming, available in more than 140 countries and destinations. You’ll also get unlimited HD video day passes so you can watch your show or movie with much better quality. You also get unlimited Gogo in-flight WiFi, voicemail to text transcription, and better than normal caller ID, text ID, and unknown caller blocking.

The T-Mobile One Plus International option is also now available at just $25 more per month. You get all that the One Plus has to offer, plus the ability to turn your phone into a mobile hotspot with unlimited high-speed mobile data. You also get Stateside International Talk which lets you call from the US to landlines in more than 70 countries and mobile numbers in more than 30 countries. There is even discounted calling in more than 200 countries.

There are of course some caveats with those unlimited terms, so better read the fine print before signing any contract of course. T-Mobile will also be revealing some big news, or so they say, at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas. Their press event will be on

SOURCE: T-Mobile