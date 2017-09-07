T-Mobile is a brand that doesn’t shy away from taking potshots at its competition. Their target for this latest promo is the “carrier bundles” that they consider an industry pain point now. To counter AT&T’s DirecTV Now and Verizon’s Go90, they are now introducing Netflix On Us which is basically free Netflix for those who are on their T-Mobile ONE Family plans, at no extra charge. Besides, they say that most people would just want the popular video on demand streaming service anyway.

If you have two or more lines as part of your T-Mobile ONE family plan, then you’re eligible for a standard two-stream Netflix subscription. You can activate the subscription online, or by calling their customer care or even going to any of their stores nationwide. If in case you already have an existing subscription, they will cover the cost for you, saving yourself $120 per year. If you’re still on their grandfathered plans, you will have to switch to the latest T-Mobile ONE plan and get another line for a family member to qualify.

T-Mobile is also hosting a binge-watching Meme-a-thon starting September 7, 9AM PT, where you will need to follow T-Mobile on Twitter and answer their hourly questions with Netflix related quotes, GIFs, and memes. You will get to win free smartphones, Netflix and T-Mobile swag, and BingeBoxes (with popcorn, premium headphones, etc). You will also get the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the Stranger Things Season 2 premiere. Eleven tickets (get it?) are up for grabs.

You have to remember though that Netflix streaming on mobile devices are still defaulted at 480p so you have to adjust the higher quality manually. And of course this free subscription will only last as long as you’re with T-Mobile.

SOURCE: T-Mobile