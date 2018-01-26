The 2018 Olympic Winter Games is happening next month the same time as the Mobile World Congress. While mobile tech enthusiasts will go to Barcelona, Spain to witness the launch of new phones and other gadgets, there are athletes and sports watchers flying to South Korea for the games. If you’re one of those going to the North East Asian country from the United States, you’ll be happy to know that T-Mobile will let you enjoy unlimited high-speed data during the duration of the winter games.

Note the free unlimited data will only apply within South Korea and during the duration of the event only. The plan lets you communicate with friends, colleagues, and loved ones back home while you’re a thousand miles away.

Free texting is also enjoyed by T-Mobile customers in over 140 countries. The unlimited data is just one new benefit from T-Mobile. This will begin on February 7 and will go on until March 20. No need to sign up or activate the feature. You only need to be a postpaid subscriber to take advantage of this perk. Prepaid users are excluded, sorry.

Other mobile carriers like AT&T and Verizon have similar offers if you’re planning to go to South Korea. AT&T has the International Day Pass which costs only $10. Verizon offers TravelPass but data is limited to 500MB for each day. Roaming charges will apply once you go over the limit.

VIA: SlashGear