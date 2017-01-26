AT&T customers can avail of one year of free Hulu access if you switch to the Un-carrier for one year of DIRECTV NOW. Of course, there is a catch and this isn’t an effort by AT&T but by T-Mobile who is being so aggressive lately with its new products and services. So what’s with the Hulu and DIRECTV NOW coming together? Well, not really. It’s more of a special offer in anticipation of the latter becoming a disaster.

People are saying DIRECTV NOW is not yet ready for prime that’s why the app is buggy. It’s often broken or slow according to early users. T-Mobile subscribers who availed of the DIRECTV NOW can take advantage of the one-year access to Hulu as long as you switch. This is one way to alleviate the headache DIRECTV is causing to some of its subscribers.

T-Mobile’s very outspoken CE0 and President John Legere seems to be disappointed with DIRECTV NOW. He said, “It turns out DIRECTV NOW is barely watchable, but we’ve got our customers’ backs! So, every former AT&T customer who took us up on our offer now gets a free year of Hulu on us – and they get to enjoy it on a faster, more advanced network with unlimited data!. Even I can’t believe AT&T spent $67 billion on DIRECTV and still couldn’t roll out a streaming service that worked!”

That’s a lot of words but we get what Legere was saying. We know he wants to take advantage of the situation. He also knows T-Mobile users enjoy streaming video so this Hulu access is a good offer. If you’re on AT&T’s DIRECTV NOW and are frustrated, you can get this deal from T-Mobile.

T-Mobile will be sending a code for one year of Hulu Limited Commercials service for free to willing AT&T DIRECTV NOW user who want to switch to the other carrier.

SOURCE: T-Mobile