With the new Samsung flagship set to make its debut pretty soon, carriers are probably looking to unload the still existing units of the current one, the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. If you’re the type that doesn’t jump on the newest devices but would like to have a newish phone soon, either of the two should appeal to you. But if that’s not enough, T-Mobile wants to add a sweet deal to the package by bringing you 1 year of free Netflix if you get either smartphones from them.

If you still don’t have a Netflix subscription yet or it’s about to expire already, then this may seem like a pretty good deal for you. Even though the expected Samsung Galaxy S8 is almost upon us, the 2016 flagship devices are still pretty solid so it’s not much of a hardship getting them if you’re in the market for a new phone. The fact that you’ll be able to get a year’s worth of movies and TV shows free is just the cherry on top of the sundae.

To avail of this, you would need to get a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge from the T-Mobile store and settle all related down payments and sales taxes. Afterwards, you need to register your phone on the Samsung Promotions’ Winter Netflix promo page and you will need to upload a copy of your receipt as proof of payment. Then you will receive a single-use code that you will apply on Netflix’s Special Offers page.

This offer is only until February 7 so you better make up your mind fast. But if you want to wait for the Galaxy S8 or whatever it is that they will call it, then wait a few more weeks.

VIA: SlashGear