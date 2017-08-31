Just like with the deal that they offered for the Samsung Galaxy S8, it looks like T-Mobile will be offering a Buy One Get One deal for the soon-to-be released Galaxy Note 8. Well, that is if you trust the supposed leaked documents shared with TMO News. The deal is set to be announced by September 1 and the good news is that those who pre-ordered the phablet already can still avail of this deal from the uncarrier.

The BOGO deal will be available for T-Mobile One and Simple Choice Unlimited plans. To avail of this, you will have to buy or pre-order a Galaxy Note 8 on their Equipment Installment Plan and then sign up a second line with either the phablet or even the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ on EIP as well. This means you will, of course, have to be on a contract of 2 years plus an installment plan of 24 months.

After you’ve purchased both, you will then have to go to the T-Mobile’s Promotions Center and enter the promo code 17SAMN8BOGO. They will then send you a prepaid MasterCard card with the full amount of the second device. If you’ve pre-ordered the phablet before September 1 and you used EIP as well, then you can still avail of the BOGO promo since it’s retroactive.

Of course, all of this is not confirmed yet, but given that they did this for the Galaxy S8 and it was apparently a hit, we can assume that they will be doing this for the Galaxy Note 8 as well. Let’s wait for September 1 for the official announcement.

VIA: TMO News